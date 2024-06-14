Business Standard
DCX Systems spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 32 cr

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
DCX Systems surged 11.37% to Rs 357.05 after the company announced that it has received orders worth Rs 32.20 crore from domestic and overseas customers.
The company has secured contracts for the supply of cable and wire harness assemblies, with a project completion period of 12 months and a total cost of Rs 32,20,87,939.
DCX Systems is one of leading Indian manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in defence and aerospace sector. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.
The company reported a 19.9% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.95 crore despite of 46.15% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 746.20 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

