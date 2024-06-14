Railtel Corp Bags work order worth Rs 24 cr

Railtel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order from Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation for amounting to Rs 24.14 crore.

The project is valued at Rs 24,14,95,932 and is expected to be completed by 12 October 2024.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 3.04% rise in net profit to Rs 77.53 crore on 19.39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 832.7 crore in Q4 FY24 over in Q4 FY23.

Shares of Railtel Corporation of India rose 0.65% to Rs 419.65 on the BSE.

The scope of the project includes selection of system integrator for supply, installation, integration, testing, commissioning of headend systems and it also includes Operation & Maintenance