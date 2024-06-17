Debock Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.34% to Rs 16.99 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 37.30% to Rs 8.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.89% to Rs 98.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Debock Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.16.9917.2298.26146.419.71-80.378.1012.641.77-13.998.0417.921.67-14.127.5617.36-0.12-10.678.0712.87