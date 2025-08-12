Deccan Cements standalone net profit rises 446.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.54% to Rs 150.56 croreNet profit of Deccan Cements rose 446.26% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.54% to Rs 150.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales150.56172.15 -13 OPM %18.516.58 -PBDT27.1411.32 140 PBT20.464.31 375 NP15.352.81 446
