Deccan Health Care Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, AVG Logistics Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2024.

Deccan Health Care Ltd tumbled 6.59% to Rs 32.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd crashed 5.86% to Rs 654.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5513 shares in the past one month.

AVG Logistics Ltd lost 5.41% to Rs 492.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16698 shares in the past one month.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 1074.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37356 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 595.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

