Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 47.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 22.20 croreNet profit of Deco-Mica declined 47.59% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.58% to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 76.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.2026.71 -17 76.0677.27 -2 OPM %7.8812.58 -7.198.88 - PBDT1.882.82 -33 4.724.81 -2 PBT1.492.50 -40 3.143.54 -11 NP0.871.66 -48 1.952.31 -16
