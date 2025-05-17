Kalpataru Projects International standalone net profit rises 61.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.55% to Rs 6204.15 croreNet profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 61.22% to Rs 241.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 149.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.55% to Rs 6204.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5146.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.57% to Rs 647.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 533.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 18887.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16759.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6204.155146.34 21 18887.9116759.66 13 OPM %8.437.75 -8.408.15 - PBDT458.96337.58 36 1304.281141.67 14 PBT364.08245.08 49 929.43773.79 20 NP241.64149.88 61 647.95533.00 22
