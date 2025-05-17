KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 60.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.02% to Rs 9.83 croreNet profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 60.47% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.02% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 213.64% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.77% to Rs 40.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.8312.77 -23 40.5062.09 -35 OPM %-2.44-21.14 --13.90-14.82 - PBDT0.731.57 -54 3.114.35 -29 PBT0.110.98 -89 0.701.44 -51 NP0.340.86 -60 0.690.22 214
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content