Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 60.47% in the March 2025 quarter

KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 60.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 23.02% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 60.47% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.02% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 213.64% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.77% to Rs 40.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.8312.77 -23 40.5062.09 -35 OPM %-2.44-21.14 --13.90-14.82 - PBDT0.731.57 -54 3.114.35 -29 PBT0.110.98 -89 0.701.44 -51 NP0.340.86 -60 0.690.22 214

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Centrum Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Centrum Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 49.72% in the March 2025 quarter

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 49.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.10% in the March 2025 quarter

PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 145.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 145.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon