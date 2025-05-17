GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 49.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 380.74 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 49.72% to Rs 24.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 380.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.43% to Rs 80.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 1188.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1018.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales380.74295.00 29 1188.071018.28 17 OPM %10.1311.62 -11.4111.89 - PBDT33.5927.56 22 115.8794.92 22 PBT28.6423.78 20 98.2979.12 24 NP24.2416.19 50 80.0757.84 38
