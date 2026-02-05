Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 26.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 2067.52 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 26.01% to Rs 300.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 238.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 2067.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1868.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

