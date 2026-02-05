Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 15.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.42% to Rs 4228.18 crore

Net profit of Suzlon Energy rose 15.08% to Rs 445.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 386.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.42% to Rs 4228.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2968.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4228.182968.8117.4716.83646.75457.51566.75391.33445.28386.92

