Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 8.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 754.43 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 8.26% to Rs 113.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 754.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 681.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.754.43681.8521.3120.35174.95163.95150.62143.26113.20104.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News