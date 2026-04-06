Deep Industries secures contract worth Rs 59 cr from ONGC Corpn
Deep Industries has received a letter of award from Oil & Natural Gas Corpn for hiring of services of natural gas compressor, gas dehydration & HC dew point depression for Malleswaram of ONGC, Rajamundry asset for a period of three years. The total estimated value of the said award is approximately Rs 59 crore.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:31 PM IST