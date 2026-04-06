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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Industries secures contract worth Rs 59 cr from ONGC Corpn

Deep Industries secures contract worth Rs 59 cr from ONGC Corpn

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
Deep Industries has received a letter of award from Oil & Natural Gas Corpn for hiring of services of natural gas compressor, gas dehydration & HC dew point depression for Malleswaram of ONGC, Rajamundry asset for a period of three years. The total estimated value of the said award is approximately Rs 59 crore.
 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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