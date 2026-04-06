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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Summer crops sowing edges up, sharp spurt in pulses acreage

Summer crops sowing edges up, sharp spurt in pulses acreage

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Summer sowing has edged up. Acreage under summer crops, which will end by May, stood at 58.29 lakh hectares (lh) as on April 6, up around 0.84% compared to year ago period. Area under the key crop paddy fell 7.60% on year at 30.12 lh while nutri/coarse cereals area jumped 8% at 8.07. Area under summer pulses saw a solid surge of 25.20% on year at 8.79 lh. Oilseeds area also rose 4.30% on year to 7.74 lh.
 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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