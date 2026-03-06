Friday, March 06, 2026 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deposits under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana spike from Rs 15,670 crore in Mar-15 to Rs 2.94 lakh crore by Mar-26

Deposits under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana spike from Rs 15,670 crore in Mar-15 to Rs 2.94 lakh crore by Mar-26

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
According to a latest government update, there has been a sustained rise in the accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. The scheme was launched as the National Mission for Financial Inclusion, set out to give every unbanked adult in India a bank account, a financial identity and access to essential services such as credit, insurance and pensions. Launched in August 2014, it evolved into one of the largest financial inclusion initiatives in the world. The number of accounts grew from 14.72 crore in 2015 to 57.71 crore as of March 2026. Deposits increased from Rs 15,670 crore in March 2015 to Rs 2.94 lakh crore by March 2026. A total of 39.98 crore RuPay debit cards were issued to beneficiaries. Financial participation widened. Savings entered the formal system strengthening economic agency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi launches multi-agent gen-AI platform

Tata Elxsi launches multi-agent gen-AI platform

Force Motors drops as SEBI seeks details on past financial results

Force Motors drops as SEBI seeks details on past financial results

NSE SME Striders Impex listing begins with a wobble

NSE SME Striders Impex listing begins with a wobble

Nifty trades below 24,650 mark; realty shares decline

Nifty trades below 24,650 mark; realty shares decline

Dollar index holds around 99 mark; set for weekly gain of 1.5%

Dollar index holds around 99 mark; set for weekly gain of 1.5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance