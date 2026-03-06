Deposits under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana spike from Rs 15,670 crore in Mar-15 to Rs 2.94 lakh crore by Mar-26

According to a latest government update, there has been a sustained rise in the accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. The scheme was launched as the National Mission for Financial Inclusion, set out to give every unbanked adult in India a bank account, a financial identity and access to essential services such as credit, insurance and pensions. Launched in August 2014, it evolved into one of the largest financial inclusion initiatives in the world. The number of accounts grew from 14.72 crore in 2015 to 57.71 crore as of March 2026. Deposits increased from Rs 15,670 crore in March 2015 to Rs 2.94 lakh crore by March 2026. A total of 39.98 crore RuPay debit cards were issued to beneficiaries. Financial participation widened. Savings entered the formal system strengthening economic agency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News