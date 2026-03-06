Friday, March 06, 2026 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi launches multi-agent gen-AI platform

Tata Elxsi launches multi-agent gen-AI platform

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Tata Elxsi said it has launched DevStudio.ai, a multi-agent generative AI platform designed to accelerate the automotive software development lifecycle (SDLC) for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system suppliers, and semiconductor companies.

The platform integrates multiple AI agents to automate and streamline key stages of automotive software engineering, enabling faster design, coding, testing, and validation of software systems.

DevStudio.ai is aligned with ASPICE (Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination) standards and supports major stages of the ASPICE V-cycle, including system and software requirements, architecture, implementation, testing, and qualification, while maintaining end-to-end traceability across the development lifecycle.

The solution enables collaboration between automotive engineers and AI across engineering workflows and can operate on both cloud infrastructure and air-gapped on-premise environments, offering flexibility aligned with enterprise infrastructure and AI policies.

 

According to the company, the platform is currently being deployed in select programs with global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers across North America, Japan, and India, spanning body, chassis, infotainment, and software-defined vehicle (SDV) architectures. Early deployments have demonstrated improvements in productivity and speed-to-market.

Sundar Ganapathi, Chief Technology Officer Automotive, Tata Elxsi, said, The automotive industry is at an inflection point. Competitive pressures now demand software development at China's speed. At the same time, companies must maintain automotive-grade quality and meet global industry standards. DevStudio.ai helps address this challenge. It brings the power of generative AI into the automotive software development lifecycle. This enables OEMs and suppliers to accelerate development while maintaining the rigor required for safety-critical automotive systems.

Also Read

PB Fintech

PB Fintech shares fall 3% after multiple block deals in early trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 6, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 430 points, Nifty above 24,600; SMIDs mixed, bank stocks weigh

Next-gen Xbox will run Xbox and PC games, Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms

Next-gen Xbox will run Xbox and PC games, Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms

Nifty gap-down open history suggests more pain for markets ahead: SAMCO Securities.

Gap down opens! History shows Nifty bottom yet to arrive: SAMCO Securities

donald trump, trump, crypto

Trump pressures Latin American leaders to curb China's growing influence

Tata Elxsi is amongst the worlds leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation.

The company reported a 45.28% decline in net profit to Rs 108.89 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 199 crore posted in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 1.52% to Rs 953.47 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 939.17 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Tata Elxsi shed 0.71% to Rs 4,369.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Force Motors drops as SEBI seeks details on past financial results

Force Motors drops as SEBI seeks details on past financial results

NSE SME Striders Impex listing begins with a wobble

NSE SME Striders Impex listing begins with a wobble

Nifty trades below 24,650 mark; realty shares decline

Nifty trades below 24,650 mark; realty shares decline

Dollar index holds around 99 mark; set for weekly gain of 1.5%

Dollar index holds around 99 mark; set for weekly gain of 1.5%

Vishal Mega Mart allots 1.15 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 1.15 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance