Desco Infratech gains after securing Rs 19-cr orders

Desco Infratech gains after securing Rs 19-cr orders

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Desco Infratech rose 2.08% to Rs 231 after the company announced that it has received multiple orders from Bharat Petroleum Corporation, GAIL Gas, and Torrent Gas aggregating to Rs 19.19 crore.

The contracts include last-mile connectivity (LMC), direct marketing services (DMA), and associated works for city gas distribution (CGD) projects in Karnataka, along with operations and maintenance services for PEPNG works in Rajasthan.

The total order value stands at Rs 19,18,83,978.30, and the projects will be executed as per contractual terms.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

