Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain launches its first AI employee - REMO

RateGain launches its first AI employee - REMO

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the launch of REMO, its first AI employee, developed to reimagine how people experience the workplace.

Joining RateGain's People and Culture team, REMO is not just a digital co-worker, it is a bold step towards building a more human, inclusive, and empathetic workplace. As an always-on conversational AI, REMO combines intelligence, accessibility, and emotional sensitivity to create a safe space for every employee one where they can speak freely, reflect deeply, and feel genuinely heard.

REMO is a natural extension of RateGain's AI-first strategy and brings to life our AI & I philosophy, a commitment to using AI not to replace, but to elevate people by putting empathy, individuality, and impact at the center of every interaction. Designed to embed intelligence not only across products and customer experiences but into the very cultural fabric of the organization, REMO is built to listen without judgment. It enables employees to share honest feedback, talk about career aspirations, raise concerns, reflect on leadership, or simply check in on their emotional well-being. It's intuitive, responsive, and constantly evolving to support the needs of a dynamic, distributed workforce.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Summer crops sowing up around 12% on year

Summer crops sowing up around 12% on year

United Breweries announces closure of Mangalore unit

United Breweries announces closure of Mangalore unit

Sika Interplant Systems soars after signing license agreement with Collins Aerospace

Sika Interplant Systems soars after signing license agreement with Collins Aerospace

MIC Electronics receives Rs 1.11 crore order from East Central Railway

MIC Electronics receives Rs 1.11 crore order from East Central Railway

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares in demand

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon