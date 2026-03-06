Friday, March 06, 2026 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Devyani International announces resignation of CEO-Yum Brands Shivashish Pandey

Devyani International announces resignation of CEO-Yum Brands Shivashish Pandey

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Devyani International informed that Shivashish Pandey has resigned from his position as CEO-Yum Brands (designated as Senior Management Personnel).

The resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 28 February 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Devyani International (DIL) is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India and one of the countrys leading quick service restaurant (QSR) operators. The company also operates Costa Coffee outlets across India under a franchise agreement.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 10.98 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 7.65 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations, however, rose 11.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,440.90 crore during the quarter.

 

The counter shed 0.26% to Rs 117.20 on the BSE.

RateGain launches Agentic ARI within its UNO Channel Manager

Rajesh Power Projects secures 65 MW/ 130 MWh BESS project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Pound attempts to stabilize after recent softness, FTSE100 tanks to three-week low

Maharashtra economy likely to expand at 7.9% in current fiscal year

Deposits under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana spike from Rs 15,670 crore in Mar-15 to Rs 2.94 lakh crore by Mar-26

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

