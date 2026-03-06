Maharashtra economy likely to expand at 7.9% in current fiscal year

Maharashtras economy is likely to continue its growth trajectory in 2025-26, with an expected growth rate of 7.9% surpassing the projected national growth rate of 7.4%. According to the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2025-2026, the state sustained its economic leadership in India but has to identify challenges in health infrastructure and social sector capacity. Maharashtras nominal gross state domestic product (GSDP) is projected to hit Rs 51 lakh crore in 2025-26, up from Rs 46.22 lakh crore in 2024-25. The state remains Indias largest economy, contributing around 14% of the GDP (gross domestic product). It attributed the growth mainly to the services sector, expected to grow by 9 percent this year.

