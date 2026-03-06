Friday, March 06, 2026 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pound attempts to stabilize after recent softness, FTSE100 tanks to three-week low

Pound attempts to stabilize after recent softness, FTSE100 tanks to three-week low

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
British Pound is trying to stabilize after recent softness. Pound fell around half a percent in last session amid weakness in the UK equities amid a general sense of risk aversion in US and European stocks. Markets eyed the situation in the Middle East and bond yields climbed on expectations that a jump in oil ‌prices driven by the Middle East conflict will stoke inflation. The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.5% to close at its lowest level in three-weeks. However, the GBP/USD pair moved up today and currently trades at 1.3357, up 0.29% on the day. The pair had dipped near three-month low earlier this week. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading marginally up at 122.65 after failing to sustain above 122.70 mark.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

