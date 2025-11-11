Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venus Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Venus Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Zuari Industries Ltd, Vipul Ltd, Orient Ceratech Ltd and Urban Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2025.

Zuari Industries Ltd, Vipul Ltd, Orient Ceratech Ltd and Urban Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2025.

Venus Remedies Ltd spiked 14.69% to Rs 538 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1651 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Industries Ltd soared 12.02% to Rs 343. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13731 shares in the past one month.

 

Vipul Ltd surged 9.89% to Rs 9.33. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64353 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 launching in India on November 26: Check expected specs, more

Eternal stock is seen testing the 100-DMA, while Swiggy 200-DMA on the charts.

Eternal below 100-DMA, Swiggy at 200-DMA; how to trade these 2 stocks?

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises set for value unblocking, to list subsidiaries by 2031

CBSE AI curriculum program by NCERT

AI to enter classrooms: CBSE prepares draft curriculum, NCERT to review

GST Reforms

Maximise your savings: Top 5 credit cards to make the most of GST 2.0

Orient Ceratech Ltd added 9.71% to Rs 39.09. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5194 shares in the past one month.

Urban Company Ltd jumped 8.11% to Rs 143.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 222.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 222.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Patna Electirc Supply Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Patna Electirc Supply Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 164.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 164.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon