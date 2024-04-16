Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Exide Industries Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd and Repco Home Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2024.

Dhani Services Ltd surged 12.79% to Rs 47 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Exide Industries Ltd soared 8.14% to Rs 442.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd spiked 8.05% to Rs 168.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd gained 8.03% to Rs 939.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64890 shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd advanced 6.56% to Rs 473. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19859 shares in the past one month.

