Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Exide Industries Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd and Repco Home Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2024.
Exide Industries Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd and Repco Home Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Dhani Services Ltd surged 12.79% to Rs 47 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
Exide Industries Ltd soared 8.14% to Rs 442.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.41 lakh shares in the past one month.
Marksans Pharma Ltd spiked 8.05% to Rs 168.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd gained 8.03% to Rs 939.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64890 shares in the past one month.
Repco Home Finance Ltd advanced 6.56% to Rs 473. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19859 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon