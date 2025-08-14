Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit rises 116.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.91% to Rs 367.38 croreNet profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard rose 116.26% to Rs 32.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.91% to Rs 367.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 255.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales367.38255.28 44 OPM %13.8110.56 -PBDT48.3924.65 96 PBT43.7320.21 116 NP32.5915.07 116
