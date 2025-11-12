Dhoot Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.48% to Rs 3.81 croreNet loss of Dhoot Industrial Finance reported to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 23.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 116.48% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.811.76 116 OPM %-42.52-73.30 -PBDT-7.6525.08 PL PBT-7.7824.93 PL NP-4.5323.87 PL
