Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 88.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.55% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of Cubical Financial Services declined 88.46% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 70.55% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.431.46 -71 OPM %13.9522.60 -PBDT0.060.33 -82 PBT0.060.33 -82 NP0.030.26 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content