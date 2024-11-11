DHP India standalone net profit declines 99.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.92% to Rs 9.21 croreNet profit of DHP India declined 99.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.219.39 -2 OPM %10.535.54 -PBDT1.1224.57 -95 PBT0.2423.67 -99 NP0.1921.29 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content