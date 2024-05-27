Business Standard
Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 0.43%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1935, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.88% in last one year as compared to a 24.21% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.11% spurt in the Nifty Energy.
Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1935, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 23100.65. The Sensex is at 75984.09, up 0.76%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 7.09% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41634.65, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.69 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: May 27 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

