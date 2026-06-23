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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diffusion Engineers rises after bagging Rs 7-cr defence industry order

Diffusion Engineers rises after bagging Rs 7-cr defence industry order

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Diffusion Engineers rose 2.09% to Rs 384.30 after the company announced that it has secured a domestic order worth approximately Rs 7.49 crore for the supply of flux-cored wire to the defence industry.

The order has been awarded by a domestic client and is scheduled to be executed by June 2028. The company clarified that neither the promoter, the promoter group, nor the group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Diffusion Engineers is amongst leading manufacturers of welding consumables, wear plates, wear parts, and heavy engineering equipment for core industries in India, with nearly 40 years in the industry. The company reported a 22.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.99 crore on a 38.1% increase in revenue to Rs 141.57 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

 

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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