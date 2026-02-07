Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 368.62% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 645.49 croreNet profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 368.62% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 645.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 590.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales645.49590.66 9 OPM %10.985.95 -PBDT59.6027.18 119 PBT35.095.92 493 NP18.373.92 369
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST