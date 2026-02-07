Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 368.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.28% to Rs 645.49 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 368.62% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 645.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 590.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.645.49590.6610.985.9559.6027.1835.095.9218.373.92

