Dilip Buildcon bags Narmada river flood protection embankment project

Worth Rs 668 cr

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the project Construction of the Flood Protection Embankment on river Narmada, District Bharuch (Engineering, Procurement and Construction Basis-EPC), order worth Rs. 668.02 crore. The project has been awarded by Narmada Water Resources Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat.

