Dilip Buildcon wins bid for Rs 702 cr flood protection embankment project

Of Narmada Water Resources Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Narmada Water Resources Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat. The project entails the construction of flood protection embankment on river Narmada on EPC basis. The value of the project is Rs 702 crore.

