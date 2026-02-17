Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GPT Infra - RVNL JV wins contract worth Rs 1,201 cr

GPT Infra - RVNL JV wins contract worth Rs 1,201 cr

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 8:16 PM IST
GPT Infraprojects has received the following contract from CAO CON, Northern Railway in joint venture with Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) wherein the company's share is 40% ie Rs 480.54 crore.

The project entails design and construction of New Rail cum Road Bridge No 11 over River Ganga, 50 mtrs downstream of the existing old Malviya Bridge near Kashi Railway Station including sub structure and superstructure of the Bridge (8x108.5m + 2x103.3m Open Web Steel Girder) for four line tracks on lower deck and six lane Road on upper deck, including Railway and Road approaches as per GAD along with associated OHE Works and General Electric works in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

 

Dilip Buildcon wins bid for Rs 702 cr flood protection embankment project

BHEL receives LoA from Steel Authority of India

Jio Financial Services CRO S. Anantharaman resigns; Sandeep Khetan appointed successor

Intellect partners with Adrenalin

Adani Group commits USD 100 billion to develop AI infrastructure ecosystem in India

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

