Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 91.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.39% to Rs 2620.34 croreNet profit of Dilip Buildcon rose 91.62% to Rs 228.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 119.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.39% to Rs 2620.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3134.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2620.343134.15 -16 OPM %19.8615.25 -PBDT239.17201.08 19 PBT161.17113.47 42 NP228.97119.49 92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content