Dilip Buildcon JV declared L1 bidder for CBIC project worth Rs 1,115 cr

Dilip Buildcon JV declared L1 bidder for CBIC project worth Rs 1,115 cr

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon announced that DBL-PSP JV has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation for an EPC project worth Rs 1,115.37 crore entailing "Design, Construction, Testing, Commissioning and Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure Works at Pudussery Central & Kannambra of Palakkad Node in Kerala under extension of Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) to Kochi via Coimbatore."

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

