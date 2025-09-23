Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
R Systems International allots 4,251 equity shares under RSUs

R Systems International allots 4,251 equity shares under RSUs

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
R Systems International has allotted 4,251 equity shares of Re 1/- each for exercise of 4,251 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) under the Company's Management Incentive Plan 2023. Consequently, effective from 23 September 2025, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 118,392,388/- divided into 118,392,388 equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

