Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 0.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 99.34 croreNet profit of Profectus Capital Pvt declined 0.79% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 99.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales99.3492.31 8 OPM %61.9162.07 -PBDT15.1314.96 1 PBT13.5413.58 0 NP10.0710.15 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content