Divis Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6411, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 1.93% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Divis Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6411, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has eased around 5.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22905, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87213 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6450.5, up 0.12% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd jumped 2.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 1.93% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 67.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
