Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1209.3, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 11.25% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1209.3, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has lost around 8.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10315.85, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82107 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.39 lakh shares in last one month.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
The PE of the stock is 34.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content