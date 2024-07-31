Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spurts 2.65%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.37%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 1.27% over last one month compared to 3.64% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.74% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd gained 2.65% today to trade at Rs 12283.75. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.37% to quote at 61504.43. The index is up 3.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 0.86% and Havells India Ltd added 0.58% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 44.05 % over last one year compared to the 22.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.