Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spurts 2.65%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.37%

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 1.27% over last one month compared to 3.64% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.74% rise in the SENSEX
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd gained 2.65% today to trade at Rs 12283.75. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.37% to quote at 61504.43. The index is up 3.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 0.86% and Havells India Ltd added 0.58% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 44.05 % over last one year compared to the 22.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 1.27% over last one month compared to 3.64% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7537 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22535 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 12877 on 03 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4026.45 on 31 Jul 2023.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

