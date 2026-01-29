Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 1.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 815.07 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 1.16% to Rs 277.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 273.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 815.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 727.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.815.07727.3868.6874.40378.43373.47368.82365.13277.03273.86

