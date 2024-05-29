Business Standard
Vasundhara Rasayans sizzles after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 2 cr

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Vasundhara Rasayans zoomed 14.48% to Rs 232.85 after the company's net profit stood at Rs 2.13 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 0.42 crore in Q4 FY23.
Revenue from operations jumped 12.31% YoY to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Profit before tax zoomed to Rs 2.85 crore during the quarter from Rs 0.50 crore posted in correspondin quarter last year.
Total expenses declined 5.75% to Rs 9.02 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 9.57 crore posted in same quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 4.20 crore (down 20.9% YoY), Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 1.12 crore (down 23.08% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 0.07 crore ( up 133.33% YoY) during the period under review.
Vasundhara Rasayan, is the leading manufacturer and exporter of Antacids therapeutic category of Active Pharm Ingredients with annual capacity of about 1500 MT of powder or its equivalent products. In addition to the API manufacturing the company is also having an API intermediate plant to handle organic products with its state of the art specialised Friedel Craft reaction facility.
The companys market capitalisation is Rs 74.37 crore.
