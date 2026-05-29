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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index holds around 99 mark

Dollar index holds around 99 mark

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

The dollar index is staying around 99 mark on Friday morning in Asia, on renewed ceasefire talks between the war nations. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies eased back near 99 mark as reports that the United States (US) and Iran had reached a ceasefire extension agreement but stays largely bounded amid concerns that the US President is yet to approve the terms. Meanwhile, data released yesterday showed that the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index climbed by 3.8% on year in April, versus 3.5% prior.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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