Bharat Dynamics Ltd Slides 8.09%

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has lost 15.39% over last one month compared to 4.27% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.95% drop in the SENSEX

Bharat Dynamics Ltd lost 8.09% today to trade at Rs 1179.55. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.43% to quote at 81294.72. The index is up 4.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apar Industries Ltd decreased 4.83% and GE Vernova T&D India Ltd lost 1.59% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 15.07 % over last one year compared to the 6.91% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has lost 15.39% over last one month compared to 4.27% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.95% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 68691 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 92073 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2096 on 30 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1090 on 30 Mar 2026.

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