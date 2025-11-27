Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dollar index stays downbeat; Fed's Beige Book points to cooling labor market, softer spending

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

