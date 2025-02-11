Business Standard

Dollar index strength stays intact above 108 mark; Powell testimony, CPI data eyed

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The dollar index is seen maintaining rebound further above 108 mark on Tuesday morning in Asia on growing safe haven demand amid rising concerns of possible repercussions on Trumps tariff plans. Trump announces a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, raising concerns over inflation and global trade tensions. US 10-year yield rises to 4.50%, recovering from last week's yearly low and dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 108.26, up marginally on the day. The small rebound today in greenback is amid cautiousness ahead of Powells testimony on Tuesday, expecting insights into future monetary policy and interest rate adjustments and Wednesdays Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

