Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index witnesses mild recovery above 108 mark

Dollar index witnesses mild recovery above 108 mark

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

The US dollar index is witnessing a mild recovery on Thursday from a two-week low while awaiting clarity on recent comments by the newly sworn in President Donald Trump about tariffs on its North American neighbours. Trump said that he was considering imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico while discussing imposing a 10% tariff on goods imported from China. US benchmark treasury yields recovered back above 4.6% pushing up dollar index alongside. The DXY that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 108.06, up 0.09% on the day. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD pulled back amid dollar rebound and is quoting at $1.0435 and $1.2315 respectively. For the week ahead, US economic docket will feature initial jobless claims data, S&P Global flash PMIs and housing data.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 23,200; consumer durables shares advance

Nifty trades above 23,200; consumer durables shares advance

Zensar Tech soars after Q3 PAT rises 3% QoQ to Rs 160 cr

Zensar Tech soars after Q3 PAT rises 3% QoQ to Rs 160 cr

HUDCO inks MoU with VPPL for funding Rs 25,000 cr to develop new ports

HUDCO inks MoU with VPPL for funding Rs 25,000 cr to develop new ports

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon