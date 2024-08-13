Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.67% to Rs 333.73 croreNet profit of Dollar Industries rose 5.30% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.67% to Rs 333.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 328.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales333.73328.24 2 OPM %10.678.02 -PBDT29.9423.52 27 PBT21.5219.35 11 NP15.3014.53 5
