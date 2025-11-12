Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 10.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 546.24 croreNet profit of Vesuvius India declined 10.11% to Rs 61.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 546.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 443.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales546.24443.52 23 OPM %16.9117.79 -PBDT99.32101.73 -2 PBT82.6989.86 -8 NP61.5468.46 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content