Dolphin Medical Services standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Dolphin Medical Services rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.14 21 OPM %17.657.14 -PBDT0.040.02 100 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
